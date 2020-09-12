19-year-old NEET aspirant kills self in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, second such suicide in one week

By Express News Service

MADURAI: "I am sorry. I am tired. I fear I will disappoint you if I don't secure a medical seat." These were the last words of M Jothi Shri Durga, a 19-year-old NEET aspirant from Madurai, to her parents.

After penning an overwhelming letter to her family members, she died by suicide a day before the NEET examination here on Saturday.

According to sources, Durga was the daughter of a Sub-Inspector (Battalion) one Murugasundaram (51).

She was preparing for the NEET entrance examination which is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

This being her second attempt, as she was unable to clear the examination last year, Durga was under immense pressure and depression, sources said.

She was preparing for the exam till late last night but when her parents went to her room in the morning, they found her dead, they added.

In a heart-wrenching suicide note, Durga told her parents and family members: "You all have so much expectations on me. But I am sorry. In case I fail to secure a medical seat, all your hard work for me will go in vain. I will disappoint you. I am sorry. I am tired."

She has also told her parents that she loves them and will miss them all, in an audio note sent to her father, they said.

She further advised her brother to take care of their parents and avoid playing video games. She requested her father to stay strong and take care of his health.

This is the second such suicide this week. Three days ago, a 19-year-old youth Vignesh from Ariyalur, ended his life by jumping into a well. Vignesh had taken the NEET examination twice before and had been successful once but could not secure a seat.

He allegedly took his own life fearing that he would fail this year too.

Meanwhile, another NEET aspirant, a 17-year-old girl from Pudukottai had killed herself earlier this month after being unable to download her NEET hall ticket.

Another aspirant, a 19-year-old Subashri from Coimbatore also ended her life last month for similar reasons.

On September 1, 2017, S Anitha of Ariyalur killed herself after failing to clear NEET examination.

Her death enraged the entire state and led to several protests by political parties and people demanding the scrap of NEET exams.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam expressed his condolences for the bereaved family. In his social media post, he said he is sad that students, who are the pillars of future, are taking such extreme steps.

He advised students to persevere and face all hurdles bravely. He also requested parents to support their children.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)