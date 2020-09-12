STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Madurai girl, 20-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Dharmapuri due to 'exam fear'

On Saturday, Adithya's parents Manivannan, who sells old tractors and Jeyachitra, a homemaker, was away at Salem for some personal work while he was home alone doing his final preparations. 

Tamil NAdu police
By Jevin Selwyn Henry
Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A 20-year old NEET aspirant from Ilakkiyampatti in Dharmapuri has ended his life  on Saturday, a day before the exam.

The deceased M Adithya (20) from Sevathakavundar Street in Ilakkiyampatti was preparing for his second National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) attempt for medical admission. He was scheduled to appear for the NEET exam at a centre in Salem on Sunday.

Dharmapuri district collector S Malarvizhi said that the boy might have killed himself due to exam fear. But, it can only be confirmed after a detailed enquiry, she added.

On Saturday, Adithya's parents Manivannan, who sells old tractors and Jeyachitra, a homemaker, was away at Salem for some personal work while he was home alone doing his final preparations. The couple also visited the exam centre where the boy was scheduled to write the exam on Sunday.

ALSO READ | 19-year-old NEET aspirant kills self in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, second such suicide in one week

When the parents returned home at around 6 pm, they found that the door was locked from inside. They found Adithya's body through a window.

Adithya studied at a private school in Dharmapuri before completing class XII in 2018 from a private school in Namakkal. He was preparing for the NEET exam in a private coaching centre in Bengaluru and according to her mother, was performed well in the mock tests, said police.

Dharmapuri SP Pravesh Kumar visited the spot and spoke with the parents as part of the enquiry. This is the second student suicide in state due to fear over the failing NEET after M Durga, a 19-year-old girl from Madurai, died by suicide on Saturday morning.

ALSO READ | Anitha's Ariyalur bids adieu to another NEET aspirant, kin says poor connectivity harmed his preparations

"I am sorry. I am tired. I fear I will disappoint you if I don't secure a medical seat." These were the last words of M Jothi Shri Durga, a 19-year-old NEET aspirant from Madurai, to her parents.

After penning an overwhelming letter to her family members, she died by suicide a day before the NEET examination here on Saturday.

This being her second attempt, as she was unable to clear the examination last year, Du

(Assistance for, those having suicidal thoughts, are available on Tamil Nadu Health Department’s helpline 104or Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 or the helpline1800-121-203040 of N Damodaran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Prevention under the name ‘Prana’.)

