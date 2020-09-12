STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior citizen stuns audience by practising yoga inside airtight box in Tiruvannamalai

Two months ago, 61-year-old A Saravanan had performed yoga after lying on a thorny bed with 3,000 nails to create awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic

A Saravanan at the event held at Arunachalam Atheenam, a mutt in the temple town

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A senior citizen from Tiruvannamalai stunned the audience by practising yoga within an airtight box for 45 minutes to prove the efficacy of the art.

The event was held on Saturday at Arunachalam Atheenam, a mutt in the temple town.

A Saravanan, 61, entered the airtight box covered with glass and wood to perform the feat in the presence of dignitaries including Sri Mahalakshmi Swamigal of Sri Lakshmi Narayanapeedam, Tiruppur, and retired judge Kirubanidhi.

“I did Sukhasana along with meditation and breathing exercises by enclosing myself inside the airtight box. It is an attempt to prove I can remain safe without any problems even within an airtight box if I practise yoga,” Saravanan said.

He added, “I had no difficulties while performing within the box. I would have done it for more time but my guru did not allow me considering my age.”

Saravanan recalled that two months ago, he had performed yoga after lying on a thorny bed with 3,000 nails to create awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is being trained in yoga by S Sureshkumar, president of Vivekananda Yoga and Skating Kazhagam.

“We have been organising various events to create awareness among the public on the advantages of yoga and the need to practise it,” Sureshkumar noted.

