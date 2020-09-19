STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu: Two SIs suspended over on death of Saptur youth called for questioning

The deceased youth, Ramesh of Anaikaraipatti in Peraiyur, was found hanging from a tree on September 17, a day after he was summoned by police over the missing of a minor girl.

Published: 19th September 2020 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Following State Human Rights Commission's (SHRC) intervention, DIG of Police (Madurai range) S Rajendran on Saturday suspended two Sub-Inspectors of Saptur police station in connection with the alleged suicide of a 20-year-old youth.

The deceased youth, Ramesh of Anaikaraipatti in Peraiyur, was found hanging from a tree on September 17, a day after he was summoned by police over the missing of a minor girl. While the police claimed that Ramesh was not taken to the police station at all, his relatives alleged that the police killed the youth in their custody and staged it as a suicide.

SP Sujith Kumar told The New Indian Express that two SIs -- Jeyakannan and Paramasivam -- were suspended by the DIG in connection with the incident. He also added that any further call on the matter can be taken only after receiving the autopsy report.

ALSO READ |  SHRC seeks detailed report on death of youth called for police questioning near Madurai

The action was taken after the SHRC took cognizance of the matter. The commission had also directed the SP to file a detailed report on the incident in two weeks.

On Wednesday, Ramesh and his family members were grilled over the alleged elopement of Ramesh's elder brother with a 17-year-old girl last month. However, the following day, Ramesh was found hanging from a tree. His relatives refused to take his body and staged a protest demanding action against the police officers.

The family received the body after the SP held talks with the family members. A case of suspicious death has been registered.

