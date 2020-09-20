STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CB-CID probes links between underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka and Sri Lankan cop

The Lankan constable, Pradeep Kumarapandara, was brought to Dhanushkodi by a CB-CID team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Raju.
 

Published: 20th September 2020 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka

Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: As part of investigation into Angoda Lokka's drug dealings, CB-CID officials, on Sunday, brought a Sri Lankan constable arrested on charges of illegally entering India, to Dhanushkodi and conducted an inquiry with fishermen in the locality.

The Lankan constable, Pradeep Kumarapandara, was brought to Dhanushkodi by a CB-CID team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Raju.
 
After his arrest on September 5, Ramanathapuram Judicial Magistrate II Judge Radhakrishnan, on September 17, granted his custody to CB-CID for five days. He will be produced before the Court again on Monday.

The 30-year-old Sri Lankan police constable who is an accused in a narcotics theft case that happened recently in Colombo was arrested on charges of illegally entering India in fibre boat.

​ALSO READ | Two more cops probing Lankan don Angoda Lokka’s death test positive
 
Investigation by the Q-branch police revealed that while he was posted on duty at a store of Colombo Crime Department where seized narcotics drugs are stored, a huge quantity of the drugs went missing.

Sources said that a few days later, during a police search, 23 kilograms of heroin were recovered from his house and his elder brother was arrested on August 28. Kumarapandara had been on the run since then. 

"He boarded a fibre boat from Talaimannar, reached Dhanushkodi on September 4 around 10.30 pm. Growing suspicious over the Sinhalese-speaking man, the fishermen in the locality who spotted him wandering in their neighborhood in the early hours of September 5 alerted the marine police," they said. 

Kumarapandara was arrested and was produced before Rameswaram court. He was later remanded in Puzhal prison.

More from Tamil Nadu
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CB-CID Pradeep Kumarapandara Angoda Lokka Sri Lankan kingpin
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp