CB-CID probes links between underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka and Sri Lankan cop

RAMESWARAM: As part of investigation into Angoda Lokka's drug dealings, CB-CID officials, on Sunday, brought a Sri Lankan constable arrested on charges of illegally entering India, to Dhanushkodi and conducted an inquiry with fishermen in the locality.

The Lankan constable, Pradeep Kumarapandara, was brought to Dhanushkodi by a CB-CID team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Raju.



After his arrest on September 5, Ramanathapuram Judicial Magistrate II Judge Radhakrishnan, on September 17, granted his custody to CB-CID for five days. He will be produced before the Court again on Monday.

The 30-year-old Sri Lankan police constable who is an accused in a narcotics theft case that happened recently in Colombo was arrested on charges of illegally entering India in fibre boat.

Investigation by the Q-branch police revealed that while he was posted on duty at a store of Colombo Crime Department where seized narcotics drugs are stored, a huge quantity of the drugs went missing.

Sources said that a few days later, during a police search, 23 kilograms of heroin were recovered from his house and his elder brother was arrested on August 28. Kumarapandara had been on the run since then.

"He boarded a fibre boat from Talaimannar, reached Dhanushkodi on September 4 around 10.30 pm. Growing suspicious over the Sinhalese-speaking man, the fishermen in the locality who spotted him wandering in their neighborhood in the early hours of September 5 alerted the marine police," they said.

Kumarapandara was arrested and was produced before Rameswaram court. He was later remanded in Puzhal prison.