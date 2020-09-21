STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madurai bench grants anticipatory bail to brothers of murdered Thoothukudi lorry driver

Selvan and his brothers Bangaru Rajan and Peter Raja had sought anticipatory bail, alleging that the Thattarmadam police inspector Harikrishnan had foisted false cases against them.

Published: 21st September 2020 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

Thoothukudi district collector Sandeep Nanduri addressing Selvam relatives.

Thoothukudi district collector Sandeep Nanduri addressing Selvan's relatives.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday, granted anticipatory bail to the siblings of 28-year-old lorry driver T Selvan, who was allegedly murdered by a police inspector and a politician last week in Thoothukudi.

Selvan and his brothers Bangaru Rajan and Peter Raja had sought anticipatory bail, alleging that the Thattarmadam police inspector Harikrishnan had foisted false cases against them to help AIADMK functionary Thirumanavel (he has since been expelled from the party) who was trying to encroach upon a parcel of land belonging to the trio's family. 

ALSO READ | After action against cop, family of Thoothukudi murder victim accepts his body

Subsequently, Selvan was abducted and murdered in Tirunelveli on September 17, allegedly by a gang, led by the politician at the instigation of the policeman. 

The Thisayanvilai police in Tirunelveli registered a murder case against the politician and few others in this regard.

Justice V Bharathidasan, who heard the petition on Monday, noted that the inspector had been suspended. Therefore, he allowed the petition. 

The Director General of Police transferred the murder case to the CB-CID.

More from Tamil Nadu
