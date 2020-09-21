Tamil Nadu reports 5,344 Covid-19 cases, 60 deaths

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 5,344 Covid-19 cases and 60 deaths on Monday taking the tally to 5,47,337 and toll to 8,871. With 5,492 patients being discharged on the day, the total number of discharged patients has risen to 4,91,971.

While Chennai recorded 982 cases, its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur recorded 219, 117 and 212 cases respectively.

The number of cases in the western districts continues to rise, Coimbatore leading the fray with 648 new cases followed by Salem which reported 295 cases. Erode reported 201 cases, Tiruppur 161, Namakkal 130, Niligiris 122, Krishnagiri 92 and Dharmapuri 89 cases. Together the western districts contributed 1,738 cases to the day's tally, making up 31 per cent of the cases reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of samples and people tested on the day saw a dip, with 80,672 samples and 78,841 people being tested.

As per the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased, only three did not have any comorbid conditions.

One of the three, a 63-year-old woman from Trichy, died within a day of testing positive for Covid.

The woman was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on September 16 and tested positive on the same day. She died the very next day due to viral pneumonia, acute respiratory failure, hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy and systemic hypertension.

Another patient, a 49-year-old man from Vellore died 18 days after admission. He was admitted in a private hospital on September 1 with complaints of fever for one day and difficulty in breathing for three days. He tested positive on September 8 and died on September 19 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and Covid-19 pneumonia.

