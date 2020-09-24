LG Kiran Bedi endorses AIADMK demand not to permit Puducherry CM's agitation over farm bills

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Lt Governor Kiran Bedi endorsed AIADMK MLA A Anbazhagan's demand not to permit the agitation announced by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to protest the passing of the Agriculture Bills in parliament.

The MLA had also urged that the Narayanasamy government be kept in suspended animation.

The MLA is right, said Bedi, adding, "This (agitation) is a clear undermining of the joint hard work being put in to contain the COVID spread. Once it’s loosened again, it will be difficult to reverse it," she said.

ALSO READ: Farm bills: AIADMK seeks intervention of MHA, LG against Puducherry CM for announcing agitation

Bedi pointed out that Puducherry is in the category of highest death rates due to COVID. The positivity rate has come down due to massive collective work done by ICMR, medical teams, law enforcement, field workers and public officials in rural and urban areas.



In a bid to reduce deaths, SHGs and urban volunteers are going house to house to identify persons symptomatic yet reluctant to go for a test. Late arrival is one of the primary causes for the increase in death rate, she said.

Hence disturbing the recovery situation by doing agitations will be highly detrimental and ill-timed, she said, adding that it's not in the interests of the people of Puducherry and is a matter of serious concern.

"We must not forget that Puducherry is borrowing money to test and treat our people and patients. And any increase in cases means increase in tests, bed load, medical services and the budget, besides economic loss and distress to families," she said.