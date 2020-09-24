Singing legend SP Balasubrahmanyam extremely critical, on 'maximal life support'

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Playback legend SP Balasubrahmanyam's is "extremely critical" after his condition deteriorated "in the last 24 hours".

A health bulletin issued by the MGM Healthcare Hospital, where he had been admitted for treatment since August 5, said Balasubrahmanyam remains on ECMO and other life support measures.

"His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and his condition is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition," the health bulletin issued by Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director-Medical Services, MGM Healthcare hospital said.

ALSO READ | Maestro Ilaiyaraaja pays tribute to COVID-19 warriors, releases song sung by SPB

The singer was admitted to the hospital after he had tested positive for COVID-19.

He was put on a ventilator and ECMO after his condition deteriorated. But he had subsequently tested negative for COVID.

On September 7, in a video update on Instagram, SP Charan had further said his father's (lungs) are healing but it is taking some time.

SPB was watching cricket and tennis on his tablet computer and was looking forward to the IPL, Charan had said then. The hugely worrying setback for all SPB lovers comes after those signs of improvement.

ALSO SEE: