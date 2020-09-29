STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Murdered lorry driver’s aged mother dies 'of grief' in Thoothukudi

Relatives said the 77-year-old had not been eating properly since her son Selvan was kidnapped and killed on Sept 17 allegedly by a former AIADMK functionary,

Published: 29th September 2020 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image for representation

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: T Elisabeth, the 77-year-old mother of lorry driver Selvan (28) who was beaten to death allegedly by a former AIADMK party functionary, died in Thoothukudi on Monday night.

Sources close to the family said that she died at around 9 pm Monday, less than two weeks after Selvan was killed on September 17. Members of her family said that she had been depressed and unable to recover from the shock of his death.

"She was grief-stricken and hasn’t been eating properly since September 17," a relative said. The family was under pressure from before the murder as Thattarmadam police inspector Harikrishnan allegedly foisted false cases against Selvan and his two brothers to facilitate a land grab bid by then AIADMK commerce wing secretary Thirumanavel. Selvan was kidnapped and killed allegedly by Thirumanavel with Harikrishnan’s assistance. 

It was based on Elisabeth's complaint that Thisayanvilai police registered an FIR. Elisabeth and relatives were questioned on Friday by the CB-CID sleuths investigating Selvan’s murder. 

The case had been transferred from local police to the CB-CID following an agitation by DMK and members of the public. The CB-CID has since booked six people, including Thirumanavel, under Section 364 and 302 of the IPC for kidnap and murder. While Thirumanavel, his brother Muthukrishnan and aides Muthuramalingam and Chinnathurai were arrested, the sleuths are looking for the two other accused. Harikrishnan has been suspended pending inquiry.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lorry driver death lorry driver mother Thoothukudi land grabbing police AIADMK
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A flooded village in Nagaon district (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
AP Floods: River Krishna in spate, Central Water Commission advises ‘maximum’ caution
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp