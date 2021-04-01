EC debars DMK leader A Raja from campaigning for 48 hours for his 'derogatory remarks'

By Online Desk

The Election Commission on Thursday debarred DMK deputy general secretary A Raja from campaigning for 48 hours for the 'derogatory and sexist remarks' made against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's mother.

The EC also removed the former union minister from DMK's star campaigners list.

A Raja in his interim reply with the Election Commission of India on Wednesday said that it was 'false propaganda spread by AIADMK cadres' and his speech was 'taken out of context.'

Finding him guilty of violating the model code of conduct, the Election Commission called the interim reply 'unsatisfactory' and cautioned him from making 'derogatory comments on women.'

This move comes days after the comments brewed huge controversy in the poll-bound state.

Opposition leaders criticised the DMK for not taking action against A Raja. However, DMK chief MK Stalin was quick to ask his cadre to refrain from 'making indecent comments' while campaigning.

