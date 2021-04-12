STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
How did public toilet in Madurai lead to a nightmare for city's sanitation staff?

The construction of the public toilet without an underground drainage system has led to the formation of a perennial puddle of sewage in the locality, posing a health hazard to the community.

By Shobana Radhakrishnan
Express News Service

MADURAI: They are duty-bound to ensure cleanliness in the city, but their dwelling place has become filled with sewage ever since the Madurai Municipal Corporation built a public toilet there over a year ago.

The residents of New Ambedkar Nagar at Thiagarajar Colony in Pasumalai were not prepared for the nightmare to come. The construction of the public toilet without an underground drainage system has led to the formation of a perennial puddle of sewage in the locality, posing a health hazard to the community.

The locality is home to over 600 residents, most of them sanitary workers attached to the Madurai corporation, daily wagers and the people from marginalised communities. The area became a part of the civic body in 2011 but a day later, no household here has underground drainage connections (UGD), drinking water connections, road facility and street lights.

"We are the ones who ensure cleanliness in all other areas in the city but this is where we are destined to live, amidst a puddle of human waste," said a sanitary worker J Kannan (name changed). He said that UGD connections have been one of the long-pending demands of the residents of the area, which is densely populated.

"The land on which the toilet is built was originally allocated for the construction of a community hall or an anganwadi centre. It was the only open space available for the kids to play. However, without consulting the residents, the Corporation officials, as part of the Swachh Bharat campaign, built a public toilet with four compartments," he said.

A resident was appointed to maintain the toilet until the water supply to the complex was disconnected. The toilet now remains locked but over eight months ago, the sewage water started stagnating on the ground. "It turned into a pool, slowly started flowing on to the streets and now reaches the doorsteps of some houses," said Rajamani (name changed).

Showing a rash on her legs, Rajamani, who has two grandchildren said, "My daughter stopped sending her kids to my house fearing health hazards. If I want to spend time with them, I have to go all the way to Anaiyur now. Over a period of time, the puddle has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and anyone who stays here for long is bound to fall sick with some disease. Now, many residents have started moving out of the area."

To fetch water from the main water tank -- the sole source of drinking water -- the residents have to walk through the stagnant sewage. Karpagam, another resident, said that though private lorries supply water in the area, they could not afford to buy water every day. "The corporation supplies water by lorry only after we call them. We cannot help but walk through the sewage every time we step out of the house," she said, adding that most of the residents are suffering from skin allergies but they are not able to afford medication.

Meanwhile, with no UGD connections, residents have been forced to dig their own pits in front of each house to dispose of their household sewage. "We keep an eye on the pit to ensure that it does not overflow on to the road," said the residents, adding that although candidates from every party visited the locality during the Assembly poll campaign and promised help, they have little faith in a resolution to the problems. “We have pooled money to pump out the sewage but there is no permanent solution to this mess,” residents said.

Responding to the complaint, corporation officials said that UGD connections would be provided to the residents of all annexed wards under various programmes, including the Smart City Mission. "Though it will take a little while for a permanent solution, we will ensure that the area is free from health hazards with immediate effect," they said. Corporation Commissioner S Visakan also assured swift action.

