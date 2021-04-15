Amid Covid rise, Remdesivir shortage now hits Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Remdesivir,the once-obscure drug that came under the spotlight after the outbreak of Covid-19, is making headlines again. Not for its reported ability to fight SARS-CoV-2, but due to its supply shortage nationwide. And Madurai, where the State’s first death due to Covid-19 took place, is feeling its pinch.

The injectable antiviral drug, according to doctors at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), is used to treat seriously ill Covid-19 patients (those with an oxygen saturation level of less than 95% or mild hypoxia, which is tissue-level oxygen deprivation). And each such patient needs six doses (100mg in each dose) of Remdesivir for administration over five days.

Price rise plagues shortage

The dearth of the drug hit the district last week, when Covid-19 cases began to swell, according to sources in government and private healthcare facilities here. Demand for the drug in government and private hospitals in the district doubled in the past one week, official estimates revealed.

As a result, one vial of Remdesivir now costs around Rs 4,000 - Rs 4,800 (there are three brands in use in Madurai), said an official, adding that the price is, however, expected to drop in the coming days, with the Centre banning the export of Remdesivir and companies ramping up production.

A private doctor, on condition of anonymity, said that the price of the drug, which was offered at rock-bottom prices of Rs 900 a vial due to negligible demand in the past couple of months, shot up over the past few days. “Fearing that the manufacturer might stop the supply if an alarm is raised about the overpricing, many doctors and kin of patients remain silent,” he said.

As for the stock as on Tuesday, sources said that around 4,000 vials of Remdesivir (adequate for about 660 patients) are available with the district unit of the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) for supply to government hospitals. The number of active cases here, however, is on the rise. An official from the Department of Drugs Control said they are investigating for any incident of hoarding or fleecing.

What is Remdesivir?

The drug was developed around 2014 to treat Hepatitis C and Ebola

How is it administered?

Two doses on the first day; one dose each on the second, third, fourth and fifth day

How effective is it?

Government and private doctors in the district claim that the antiviral drug can bring down the viral load of coronavirus and the inflammation induced by it. They, however, said the drug should be used with caution in Covid-19 patients with kidney, liver and other ailments