STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Amid Covid rise, Remdesivir shortage now hits Madurai

Remdesivir,the once-obscure drug that came under the spotlight after the outbreak of Covid-19, is making headlines again.

Published: 15th April 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Swab samples being collected at GP road in Chennai on Wednesday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Remdesivir,the once-obscure drug that came under the spotlight after the outbreak of Covid-19, is making headlines again. Not for its reported ability to fight SARS-CoV-2, but due to its supply shortage nationwide. And Madurai, where the State’s first death due to Covid-19 took place, is feeling its pinch.

The injectable antiviral drug, according to doctors at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), is used to treat seriously ill Covid-19 patients (those with an oxygen saturation level of less than 95% or mild hypoxia, which is tissue-level oxygen deprivation). And each such patient needs six doses (100mg in each dose) of Remdesivir for administration over five days.

Price rise plagues shortage 
The dearth of the drug hit the district last week, when Covid-19 cases began to swell, according to sources in government and private healthcare facilities here. Demand for the drug in government and private hospitals in the district doubled in the past one week, official estimates revealed. 

As a result, one vial of Remdesivir now costs around Rs 4,000 - Rs 4,800 (there are three brands in use in Madurai), said an official, adding that the price is, however, expected to drop in the coming days, with the Centre banning the export of Remdesivir and companies ramping up production.

A private doctor, on condition of anonymity, said that the price of the drug, which was offered at rock-bottom prices of Rs 900 a vial due to negligible demand in the past couple of months, shot up over the past few days. “Fearing that the manufacturer might stop the supply if an alarm is raised about the overpricing, many doctors and kin of patients remain silent,” he said.

As for the stock as on Tuesday, sources said that around 4,000 vials of Remdesivir (adequate for about 660 patients) are available with the district unit of the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) for supply to government hospitals. The number of active cases here, however, is on the rise. An official from the Department of Drugs Control said they are investigating for any incident of hoarding or fleecing.

What is Remdesivir?
The drug was developed around 2014 to treat Hepatitis C and Ebola

How is it administered?
Two doses on the first day; one dose each on the second, third, fourth and fifth day

How effective is it?
Government and private doctors in the district claim that the antiviral drug can bring down the viral load of coronavirus and the inflammation induced by it. They, however, said the drug should be used with caution in Covid-19 patients with kidney, liver and other ailments

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Remdesivir COVID 19 Madurai
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp