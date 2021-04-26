STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN political parties give green signal to reopen Sterlite plant for oxygen production

DMK women wing secretary and Thooothukudi MP Kanimozhi told reporters, "A resolution has been passed to permit oxygen production temporarily for four months. The decision would be reviewed later."

Published: 26th April 2021 01:54 PM

The Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Considering the urgent need for oxygen for treating COVID-19 patients, a unanimous decision was taken at the all-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the secretariat on Monday morning that the Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi can be reopened for oxygen production.
 
According to sources, the parties including the AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress, PMK, DMDK and the Left parties agreed to the reopening of the Sterlite plant on the condition that it was only for oxygen production.

ALSO READ: TN govt doesn't have expertise, should not be allowed to take over Sterlite oxygen plant: Vedanta

The meeting was convened since the Supreme Court was taking up the plea of the Vedanta group, which runs the Sterlite plant, to open the unit to produce 1,000 tonnes of oxygen per day to meet the current demand for medical oxygen for treating COVID-19 patients.

According to the resolution, the Sterlite plant can produce oxygen by using electricity supplied by Tangedco. There is no permission for the production of copper and other byproducts.

Further, the resolution added that any excess oxygen could be supplied to other states. The production of oxygen will be monitored by a team of experts including district authorities and environmental activists.

