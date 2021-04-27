Security tightened in Thoothukudi, 11 arrested amid furore over oxygen production

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: 11 activists opposing the operation of Sterlite Copper were arrested after they staged a protest on the collectorate campus here. The protesters, led by M Krishnamurthy of Sterlite Ethirpu Thoothukudi Makkal Kootamaipu, also blocked a road near the collectorate as a protest against the decision to reopen Sterlite Copper for oxygen production.

Krishnamurthy termed the all-party meeting, during which the decision was taken, a ‘drama’ staged to pave way for the reopening of the copper plant, which was shut three years ago. “The plant was shut because of public agitation, not by political parties,” he said.

Terming the decision a move against the residents of Thoothukudi, Krishnamurthy said, “We are not against oxygen production, but we are against the hidden intent to reopen the smelter.” Earlier, members of Sterlite Ethirpu Thoothukudi Makkal Kootamaipu submitted a petition to the collector, urging him to not reopen Sterlite Copper premises for oxygen production.

Police deployment

Meanwhile, 700 police personnel from five districts were deployed in and around Sterlite Copper plant and collectorate campus on Monday to prevent any law-and-order issue in the wake of the decision to reopen the plant.