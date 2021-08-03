STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Despite proper invitation, AIADMK boycotted unveiling of Karunanidhi portrait, says DMK

Referring to the unveiling of the portrait of Jayalalithaa, Durai Murugan said the DMK was not invited with due respect because the invitation was just sent along with others, so they boycotted it

Published: 03rd August 2021 06:24 PM

President Ram Nath Kovind unveils the portrait of former CM M Karunanidhi, as CM MK Stalin and Governor Banwarilal Purohit watch, during the centenary celebrations of the TN legislature in Chennai on

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan on Tuesday clarified that Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami was properly invited for the function for unveiling the portrait of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. But the AIADMK chose to ignore the event citing inappropriate reasons, he said.

Answering queries of reporters at the secretariat, the Minister said when he personally invited Palaniswami, he said he would be conveying his decision after consulting party colleagues. But instead, he informed the Assembly Secretary that the AIADMK would not take part in the event.

ALSO READ: President hails TN legislature’s social reform measures, unveils portrait of Karunanidhi

Durai Murugan also recalled that he had assured that Palaniswami would be seated along with the President and could offer felicitations. Referring to the unveiling of the portrait of Jayalalithaa, he said the DMK was not invited with due respect because the invitation was just sent along with others. So, the DMK boycotted it, he added.

Krishna water

Asked about bringing Krishna water by laying a pipeline, the minister said many years ago, Puttaparthi Sai Baba suggested this and volunteered to do that. But the then government declined it. Now, the World Bank has extended Rs 1,300 crore for strengthening the canals along the Lower Bhavani.

Initially, it was planned to lay a concrete pathway along the canal. Since it would prevent percolation of water on its way, the plan was given up. Now, even the laying of concrete banks for the canals is being opposed by farmers in that area. So, the PWD Secretary, District Collector and Minister from that district would be holding talks with farmers to resolve this.

Regarding talks on inter-state water disputes with Kerala, the minister said already two rounds of talks were over and the next round should be held in Kerala. The PWD secretaries of both states would soon meet and finalise the date for the next round of talks.

Regarding the formation of a tribunal to resolve a dispute over the dam built by Karnataka across the Markandeya river, the minister said the Tamil Nadu government had written to the central government and a case was also pending in this regard before the Supreme Court. But the apex court, without staying the construction of the dam, directed the Centre to form a tribunal. "Recently, when I met the Union Jal Shakti Minister, I reiterated the demand for formation of the tribunal and the minister said very soon, the tribunal would be formed," he said.

TAGS
Durai Murugan M Karunanidhi AIADMK DMK
