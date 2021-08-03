STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu received highest allotment of remdesivir vials from Centre's free supply

Tamil Nadu has also received 1063 vials of Amphotericin B used for treating mucormycosis, which is the third highest allotment among all states and Union territories

Published: 03rd August 2021 02:37 PM

Remdesivir

Remdesivir (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has received the highest amount of vials of remdesivir from the free supply of the Union government. This drug has been in demand for the treatment of COVID-19.

As per the data released by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, in reply to a Lok Sabha query, out of the total 29,49,233 vials of remdesivir distributed by the Centre to all states and Union territories, Tamil Nadu received 5,56,851 vials of free supply, which is the highest allotment, as of July 25. Maharashtra is next, having received 4,47,188 doses.

Tamil Nadu has also received 1063 vials of Amphotericin B used for treating mucormycosis, which is the third highest allotment among all states and Union territories.

The state has also received 11,23,905 vials of remdesivir from pharmaceutical companies while it purchased 82,210 doses of Amphotericin B.

It may be recalled that during the COVID-19 second wave, Chief Minister MK Stalin had made multiple representations to the Union government for increase in supply of remdesivir vials.

