With this year's budget, can Tamil Nadu sow ‘seeds’ of growth?

They say agriculture is the backbone of India. According to the Economic Survey, presented in the Parliament earlier this year by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the sector has shown its resilience amid adversities of the pandemic, and recorded 3.4 per cent growth in 2020-21.

It is only logical to think that its benefits should reflect down south as well, in Tamil Nadu. This year, as the State government plans a separate agricultural budget on August 14, here is what the farming community hope.

Among those that top the wishlist are district-wise procurement centres and a monetary fund. PR Pandian, president of the Tamil Nadu Federation of All Farmers’ Association, said it is mandatory for the government to ensure that water facilities, soil protection and finance are taken care of, for the growth of the sector.

Inaccessibility to institutional finance for cultivation is a major issue plaguing the farmers.

“Currently, it is the Primary Agriculture Co-operative Societies (PACS) that lend loans to farmers, as per the guidelines issued by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD),” he said, adding that the money that they lend is sometimes, just not enough. “Thus, a separate monetary fund needs to be set up to give out loans.” Delta farmers, too, share the plight.

“Only around 17 per cent of cultivating farmers can access crop loan from cooperative banks. This should be increased to at least 80 per cent,” said PS Masilamani, a farmer from Tiruvarur and the State deputy secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association.

Besides, Pandian also suggested setting up of a Crop Insurance Corporation, on the similar lines of what was established in Gujarat.

The State had exit the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and launched a new scheme under which farmers facing crop losses due to drought, excess or unseasonal rain will get compensation without collection of any premium from them.

This, Pandian said, will help farmers claim compensation without having to go through complicated processes.

S Vimalnathan, a farmer from Swamimalai in Thanjavur district said that the government should announce an investment support scheme on the lines of what Chhattisgarh and Telangana have done, where farmers are given Rs 10,000 per acre annually and Rs 5,000 per season.

He also urged the State to clear the waiting list of over two lakh applications that have been pending since 2003 for an electricity connection.

Pandian also urged government to recognise agriculture as one of the growth sectors. The government must be one of the shareholders in all activities, he said.

OUR WISHLIST

Hailing the decision by the government to present a separate farm Budget, farmers in the western region have put forth their charter of demands. Here’s a quick run-through

Creation of a Village Agriculture Officer’s post for each panchayat.

Trees in agricultural land should be exempt from taxes.

Simplify process of cropping and selling sandalwood and teak wood.

Taluk-level fertilizer stores should be opened.

Loan slab at PACS should be raised to Rs 6 lakh.

Encourage creation of more farmers’ committees to sell their produce.

Permit workers in MGNREGA for agri purposes.

In the events of calamities, compensation must be given to farmers at the village level

A separate wing for agriculture export.

Eligibility condition for micro and small farmers should be increased from two to five acres, and from five to 15 acres, respectively.

Farmers should be allowed to get subsidies up to 10 hectares under drip irrigation scheme

Three phase uninterrupted power supply.

Speedy implementation of Anaimalaiyar – Nallaru Water project, Koushika River rejuvenation project.

Effective and sustainable steps for minimising wild animal intrusion into farm lands.

MSP for copra and turmeric be fixed at Rs 125 per kilo and Rs10,000 per quintal, respectively.

S Vimalnathan farmer from Swamimalai in Thanjavur district

An agriculture investment support scheme for farmers in the lines of Chhattisgarh Government’s Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana (RGKNY) where Rs 10,000 per acre per year is given and Rythu Bandhu in Telangana where Rs 5,000 per acre per season is given for purchasing inputs including seeds, fertilizer.



As more than 2 lakhs applications were pending for agriculture electric connection from 2003 onwards, the farmers on general wait list should be given connections instead of Tatkal scheme for which farmers have to pay from Rs 2.5 lakhs to Rs 3 lakhs which is not affordable.



The Government should announce Rs 4,000 per tonne of sugarcane procured by mills, which was announced in the DMK election manifesto.

