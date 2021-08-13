Singara Chennai 2.0: Capital city gets slew of announcements in Tamil Nadu Budget

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A slew of announcements of newer projects in storm water drains, bridges and metro rail while assurance to implementation of projects announced by previous governments were Chennai’s take away in the budget 2021.

Despite the State reeling under a financial stress due to pandemic, DMK’s announcements and commitment to fast track projects for Chennai also gains significance as the party won all the 16 assembly constituencies here.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan announced that DMK’s pet project Singara Chennai will be taken up at a cost of Rs 500 crores while announces of Rs 2350 crores for smart city projects & Rs 1450 cr for Amrut scheme were made.

He has also announced implementation of intergrated storm water drain projects in the Kosasthalaiyar River at a cost of Rs 87 crores. This project will reduce flooding in north chennai areas mainly Tiruvottiyur, Manali and Madhavaram.

Construction of three flyovers will be taken up by the bridges department of Chennai Corporation at a cost of Rs 335 crores.

Finance Minister PTR announced that the bridges will be built at South Usman road in T Nagar, near Ganeshapuram Subway and Konnur High road Strathans Road.

Chennai Metro work from Kodambakkam to Poonamallee would commence by 2025 June while the entire phase-2 stretch by 2026 December.

PTR also announced Rs 2056 crores for underground sewage system for all added areas of Chennai such as Ambattur, Tiruvottiyur, and parts of Sholinganallur while another 2371 crore rupees have been allotted for preventing overflow of sewage into waterways.

Meanwhile, a feasibility report to transport Krishna water from Andhra to Chennai is also on the cards.

