How Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has has hit the ground running in terms of action

CHENNAI: From containing the Corona infection, which was at the peak, to toning up the government machinery at all levels, from attracting new investments to finding quick solutions to emerging issues, ‘high speed’ has been the hallmark of the 100 days of the DMK government.

Led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, the single motto of the government has been delivering services to the people at the earliest. In a nutshell, Stalin has proved his mettle.

Just two months after assuming power, while chairing the meeting of the Economic Advisory Council composed of world-renowned experts, Stalin made his ambitions very clear and indicated that he has the political will to take hard decisions to put the State economy back on track.

"Employment opportunities should increase in Tamil Nadu. Per capita income should go up while the social status of the people should improve. The economic growth of the State should be inclusive. I know, these dreams cannot be realised through ordinary reforms. I know this would become possible only through complete and drastic reforms and I say Tamil Nadu is ready for drastic reforms," the Chief Minister had said.

The government led by him released the white paper on State’s finances within three months giving details about the precarious financial situation.

Vowing to make Tamil Nadu the most investor-friendly State in entire South Asia, Stalin said the objective is to turn Tamil Nadu into an 'One Trillion Dollar Economy' by 2030. Despite the slowdown in global economy due to the pandemic, Stalin’s government has signed 35 new industrial agreements with an investment of Rs 17,141 crore.

He has also inaugurated five new ventures worth Rs 7,117 crore and laid the foundation stone for nine industries worth Rs 4,250 crore at the investors meet held in the city recently. These investments would create 83,000 new jobs. To support industrial growth, orders have been issued for the release of capital subsidies to self-financed projects in a single instalment instead of three.

The DMK government rolled out several initiatives to minimise the hardships faced by the people due to lockdown measures. Rice ration card holders were given 14 varieties of essential commodities and an estimated two crore cardholders got Rs 4,000 as relief fund.

Temple priests were given Rs 4,000 by way of monetary assistance besides free essential commodities. The price of Aavin milk was cut by Rs 3/litre while women passengers were allowed to travel free in city transport buses.

Those affected by COVID have been allowed treatment at private hospitals at government expense. Arrangements have been made for people to get the Corona vaccine through district health centres across the State.

Stalin had allocated Rs 25 crore to curb black fungus while Rs 100 crore has been allocated to prevent the third wave. Under the 'Chief Minister in Your Constituency' scheme which has drawn appreciation from all quarters, all the 4,57,645 petitions received have been acted upon.

After due field verification, 2,29,216 grievances have been positively redressed. Specific attention has been paid not just to the expeditious disposal of petitions but also to ensure that grievances are satisfactorily redressed.

One of the crucial issues that reemerged after the DMK government assumed office was Karnataka’s adamant stand on building a dam across Cauvery at Mekedatu. Stalin has asserted that Tamil Nadu has full right over Cauvery and would not allow the project under any circumstances.

The Chief Minister had not only convened an all-party meeting to elicit the support of Opposition parties but also sent a delegation to the Union Government to stop the Mekedatu dam project. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had assured the delegation that Karnataka cannot construct a dam at Mekedatu without the consent of the lower riparian State Tamil Nadu.

