AIADMK opposes Congress move to raise Kodanadu robbery-cum-murder case in TN Assembly

Former minister and AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar said, "A case pending before the court should not be discussed in the House and if it is done, it would go against the conventions and rules."

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar

Former Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Kodanadu robbery-cum-murder case is assuming centre stage again with Congress floor leader M Selvaperunthagai giving notice under Rule 55 to raise the issue in the Assembly and the AIADMK sharply opposing the move saying it is against the conventions of the House to discuss a matter that is pending before the court.

Reacting to the move of the Congress, former minister and AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar said, “A case pending before the court should not be discussed in the House and if it is done, it would go against the conventions and rules. Further, under Rule 55, only issues of public interest are to be discussed in the House."

ALSO READ: Ex-CM EPS accuses DMK government of trying to frame him in Kodanadu murder case

Asked why Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami raised the Kodanadu issue a few days ago despite the fact that it was pending before the court, Jayakumar said, "Palaniswami was denied an opportunity to express his views on that day and it was indeed a breach of privilege of a member of the House. The Assembly is being used to exert mental agony on Palaniswami. We hope the DMK government
protects the established democratic traditions and conventions of the House."

A few hours later, countering Jayakumar, Selvaperunthagai said there were numerous mysterious happenings around the Kodanadu case that remain unanswered.

"Why are the AIADMK leaders afraid to face a discussion on the Kodanadu case? Those who are genuinely affectionate towards late leader J Jayalalithaa wish that the truth comes out in this issue. If the AIADMK is not ready to discuss it in the Assembly, the Congress party is inviting them to discuss it in the people's court,” Selvaperunthagai said.

Responding to the development, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said it was the AIADMK that raised the Kodanadu case in the Assembly. "This may be a matter of non-urgency for Jayakumar. But the AIADMK cadre want to know the truth about the serious crimes that took place where their beloved leader stayed on many occasions.” The minister also clarified that the present government was not re-investigating the case but only conducting further investigations into it.

