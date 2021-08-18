Ex-CM EPS accuses DMK government of trying to frame him in Kodanadu murder case

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu opposition leader and ex-CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday accused the state government of trying to frame him in the sensational Kodanadu murder case.

Just ahead of the commencement of Assembly proceedings, Palaniswami raised the issue and condemned the DMK government. His remarks were expunged.

Soon, AIADMK members were up on their feet and showed a sheet of paper that said, "Don't foist false cases, we condemn this move." After a minute, they staged a walkout.

In his response, CM MK Stalin said bringing out the truth in the Kodanadu murder-cum-robbery case was one of the electoral promises of the DMK and it is being done on the orders of the court and without any political motive or vendetta. "So there is no need for anyone to express fear over this. This government will establish the rule of law in the Kodanadu case and bring to book the culprits."

PMK floor leader GK Mani said the government should not be doing this and led his party MLAs too out of the house. BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran said the government's move was creating needless 'fear'. To this, the CM replied with a Tamil saying "Madiyil kanam irundhaaal thaan vazhiyil payam irukkum." (Only those who committed wrong need to fear).

Speaking to reporters after walking out of the Assembly, Palaniswami accused the DMK government of reinvestigating the case with a motive to frame him. He alleged that some of the advocates who appeared for the accused in the case are now government pleaders. He went on to charge that DMK-affiliated advocates are appearing on behalf of a few accused in the murder case. He said all this has led to apprehensions that the government has an ulterior motive and wishes to frame him in the case.

Palaniswami said he has also learnt that the DMK government is trying to influence one of the main accused. Using this case, the DMK government is trying stifle his party, "but the AIADMK cannot be cowed down", he insisted.

Later AIADMK MLAs raised slogans against the government and squatted in front of the Kalaivanar Arangam where the Assembly proceedings are going on.

The Kodanadu case involved the murder of a security guard at the residence of late CM J Jayalalithaa. On April 23, 2017, the guard was murdered by a 10-member gang in an alleged robbery bid. Nilgiris police on Monday had issued fresh summons to KV Sayan, the prime suspect in the murder, and grilled him.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said the AIADMK is boycotting the session on Wednesday and Thursday.

