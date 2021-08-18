STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ex-CM EPS accuses DMK government of trying to frame him in Kodanadu murder case

In his response, CM MK Stalin said bringing out the truth in the Kodanadu murder-cum-robbery case was one of the electoral promises of the DMK.

Published: 18th August 2021 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Stalin , Palaniswami

DMK chief Stalin (L), AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | PTI)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu opposition leader and ex-CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday accused the state government of trying to frame him in the sensational Kodanadu murder case. 

Just ahead of the commencement of Assembly proceedings, Palaniswami raised the issue and condemned the DMK government. His remarks were expunged.

Soon, AIADMK members were up on their feet and showed a sheet of paper that said, "Don't foist false cases, we condemn this move." After a minute, they staged a walkout.

In his response, CM MK Stalin said bringing out the truth in the Kodanadu murder-cum-robbery case was one of the electoral promises of the DMK and it is being done on the orders of the court and without any political motive or vendetta.  "So there is no need for anyone to express fear over this. This government will establish the rule of law in the Kodanadu case and bring to book the culprits."

ALSO READ | Court rejects bail petition of Kodanad case accused

PMK floor leader GK Mani said the government should not be doing this and led his party MLAs too out of the house. BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran said the government's move was creating needless 'fear'. To this, the CM replied with a Tamil saying "Madiyil kanam irundhaaal thaan vazhiyil payam irukkum." (Only those who committed wrong need to fear). 

Speaking to reporters after walking out of the Assembly, Palaniswami accused the DMK government of reinvestigating the case with a motive to frame him. He alleged that some of the advocates who appeared for the accused in the case are now government pleaders. He went on to charge that DMK-affiliated advocates are appearing on behalf of a few accused in the murder case. He said all this has led to apprehensions that the government has an ulterior motive and wishes to frame him in the case. 

Palaniswami said he has also learnt that the DMK government is trying to influence one of the main accused. Using this case, the DMK government is trying stifle his party, "but the AIADMK cannot be cowed down", he insisted. 

Later AIADMK MLAs raised slogans against the government and squatted in front of the Kalaivanar Arangam where the Assembly proceedings are going on. 

The Kodanadu case involved the murder of a security guard at the residence of late CM J Jayalalithaa. On April 23, 2017, the guard was murdered by a 10-member gang in an alleged robbery bid. Nilgiris police on Monday had issued fresh summons to KV Sayan, the prime suspect in the murder, and grilled him

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said the AIADMK is boycotting the session on Wednesday and Thursday.

From Our Archives | Kodanad estate murder case: Former Jaya driver Kanagaraj’s death not an accident, claims brother

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodanad murder case EPS MK Stalin E Palaniswami
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp