Madras High Court dismisses DMK plea seeking 50% OBC reservations in all India quota seats

The court also did not allow the Union government to implement a 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections from forward castes in the seats surrendered by TN

Published: 25th August 2021 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday approved the 27 per cent OBC reservation in all India quota (AIQ) medical seats for admission to medical colleges. The court, however, turned down a contempt plea by the DMK which sought 50% reservation for OBCs in the seats surrendered by the state government for the all India quota.

The court also disallowed a 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections (EWS) in the seats surrendered by the state.

Closing the contempt petition, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and PD Audikesavalu said the AIQ reservation should be uniform for the states and said the 27 per cent OBC quota provided by the Centre in the AIQ is permissible.

Madras High Court refuses to stay admissions, appointments under 10.5% Vanniyar quota

However, the judges stated that the 10 per cent EWS quota in AIQ must get the approval of the Supreme Court.

The plea was moved by the DMK against the Centre over the failure to implement an order of the High Court passed on July 27 last year to provide OBC reservations in admissions to medical seats from the current academic year.

The arguments in the case were wrapped up on August 18 and the bench reserved orders for August 25.

Comments

