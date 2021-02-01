Palaniswami announces Rs 1,117 crore relief for 11.43 lakh rain-hit farmers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stating that the unusually heavy rains during the first half of January in the State had damaged the crops in 6.81 lakh hectare that were ready for harvest, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced Rs 1,116.97 crore as relief assistance to 11.43 lakh farmers affected by the rains.

This amount would be credited directly to the bank accounts of the farmers. Also, a Central team would be visiting the rain-hit areas for three days from February 3.

The relief package is similar to the one extended to the farmers affected by cyclones Nivar and Burevi.

The Chief Minister said as per the survey conducted by the officials, standing crops in 6,81,334.23 hectares including agricultural crops in 6,62,689.29 hectares and horticultural crops in 18,644.94 hectares have been damaged due to the heavy rains.

Palaniswami pointed out that the rains had destroyed the matured crops which were ready for harvest and caused damages to the infrastructure facilities and said the State government had requested financial assistance of Rs 900.82 crore from the Centre towards restoring the infrastructure facilities and for providing relief to the affected.

As per the NDRF guidelines, Rs 13,500 per hectare is allowed as input subsidy for rainfed and assured irrigated paddy crops and other assured crops as per the NDRF guidelines would be hiked to Rs 20,000 per hectare. Similarly, the input subsidy for all rainfed crops (except rainfed paddy) which stands at Rs 7,410 would be hiked to Rs 10,000. Also for perennial crops, the input subsidy would be hiked from Rs 18,000 per hectare to Rs 25,000.

Palaniswami further said that as per the NDRF guidelines, farmers, who hold up to two hectares alone, could get the relief assistance. However, since all farmers have lost their livelihood this time, relief assistance would be given to all farmers in the entire cyclone-hit area.

The Chief Minister said the normal rainfall from January till 16th was 12.3mm. However, the State had received 1,108 times more than the normal rainfall (136.3mm during this period in January). Within 24 hours, the delta districts had received 9cm to 25cm rain, and following this, he had deputed State Ministers and top officials to expedite the relief and rescue operations in the areas affected by heavy rains. Due to the precautionary measures, huge loss to human lives and the cattle stock have been averted to a significant extent.