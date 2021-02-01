STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami announces Rs 1,117 crore relief for 11.43 lakh rain-hit farmers

This relief amount would be credited directly to the bank accounts of the farmers.

Published: 01st February 2021 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inspecting paddy crops affected in Kokkaladi village in Tiruvarur district (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stating that the unusually heavy rains during the first half of January in the State had damaged the crops in 6.81 lakh hectare that were ready for harvest, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced Rs 1,116.97 crore as relief assistance to 11.43 lakh farmers affected by the rains. 

This amount would be credited directly to the bank accounts of the farmers. Also, a Central team would be visiting the rain-hit areas for three days from February 3. 

The relief package is similar to the one extended to the farmers affected by cyclones Nivar and Burevi.

The Chief Minister said as per the survey conducted by the officials, standing crops in 6,81,334.23 hectares including agricultural crops in 6,62,689.29 hectares and horticultural crops in 18,644.94 hectares have been damaged due to the heavy rains.  

Palaniswami pointed out that the rains had destroyed the matured crops which were ready for harvest and caused damages to the infrastructure facilities and said the State government had requested financial assistance of Rs 900.82 crore from the Centre towards restoring the infrastructure facilities and for providing relief to the affected.

ALSO READ | Budget: 3500 km of national highway projects to begin in TN at a cost of Rs 1.03 lakh crore

As per the NDRF guidelines, Rs 13,500 per hectare is allowed as input subsidy for rainfed and assured irrigated paddy crops and other assured crops as per the NDRF guidelines would be hiked to Rs 20,000 per hectare. Similarly, the input subsidy for all rainfed crops (except rainfed paddy) which stands at Rs 7,410 would be hiked to Rs 10,000. Also for perennial crops, the input subsidy would be hiked from Rs 18,000 per hectare to Rs 25,000.

Palaniswami further said that as per the NDRF guidelines, farmers, who hold up to two hectares alone, could get the relief assistance. However, since all farmers have lost their livelihood this time, relief assistance would be given to all farmers in the entire cyclone-hit area.  

The Chief Minister said the normal rainfall from January till 16th was 12.3mm.  However, the State had received 1,108 times more than the normal rainfall (136.3mm during this period in January). Within 24 hours, the delta districts had received 9cm to 25cm rain, and following this, he had deputed State Ministers and top officials to expedite the relief and rescue operations in the areas affected by heavy rains. Due to the precautionary measures, huge loss to human lives and the cattle stock have been averted to a significant extent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu rains Tamil Nadu farmers rain relief Edapaddi Palaniswami
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp