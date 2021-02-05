STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No one can stop Sasikala from using AIADMK flag on car: TTV Dhinakaran

The AMMK leader further claimed that his supporters would ensure that DMK did not come to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Published: 05th February 2021 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THENKASI: No one can stop VK Sasikala from using the AIADMK flag on her car as she is the party's general secretary, said AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran, adding that his aunt would continue using the AIADMK flag on her car.

Commenting on the petition of AIADMK leaders to the Director-General of Police against Sasikala using the flag, the AMMK general secretary said, "Not only the DGP but even the chiefs of the Armed Forces cannot stop Sasikala from using the flag of the AIADMK. Sasikala is using the flag as she is the general secretary of the party. The AIADMK leaders are also against using the picture of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the AMMK flag. A petition filed against us for using her picture is pending before the High Court. The governing party's opposition to using both the AIADMK flag and the picture of Jayalalitha by us is not acceptable."

READ| AIADMK will not be affected by Sasikala’s arrival: D Jayakumar

The AMMK leader further claimed that his supporters would ensure that DMK did not come to power in the upcoming Assembly elections. "We will again form an ‘Amma’ government in Tamil Nadu. We welcome the farm loan waiver announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. However, it is up to the people to decide whether the Chief Minister's decision aims really at the welfare of the farmers or is just a poll strategy," he said. 

AMMK district secretary Poigai Mariappan claimed that the AIADMK cadre in Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari are set to travel to Vellore in 700 cars to welcome Sasikala who is returning to Chennai from Bengaluru on February 8.
 

