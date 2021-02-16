Fresh jolt to V Narayanasamy government in Puducherry as another Congress MLA quits party

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Plunging the V Narayanasamy government into a deep crisis, another Congress MLA A John Kumar has tendered his resignation to Puducherry Speaker VP Sivakolunthu on Tuesday morning.

With this, both Congress-led government and the Opposition have equal strength of 14 in the legislative assembly that has 28 members at present including the three nominated MLAs.

The Congress numbers have reduced to 10, while its ally DMK has three MLAs and one Independent.

Meanwhile, Opposition NR Congress has seven, AIADMK four and BJP has three nominated MLAs.

Kamraj Nagar MLA John Kumar had already met with BJP in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana recently and had also held discussions with senior BJP leaders in Delhi.

It may be noted that John Kumar who won the 2016 Assembly elections from Nellithope Assembly constituency vacated the seat for Chief minister V Narayanasamy to contest and win the seat.