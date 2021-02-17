STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Whatever I did was a sacred duty to fulfil my constitutional and moral responsibilities, says Kiran Bedi

Puducherry has a very bright future and now it is in the hands of the people, the former IPS officer said. 

Published: 17th February 2021 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 03:08 PM

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Kiran Bedi, who was removed as the Lt Governor of Puducherry on Tuesday night, thanked the Government of India for helping her get a lifetime of experience in serving the UT.

“Whatever was done was a sacred duty, fulfilling my constitutional and moral responsibilities,” Bedi said in a media release on WhatsApp.

While thanking all those who worked with her closely, Bedi said, “I can say with a deep sense of satisfaction that during this tenure, Team Raj Nivas diligently worked to serve the larger public interest.”

Bedi ceased to hold the post of Puducherry LG after both the ruling Congress, its allies as well as the BJP sought her removal. 

Congress charged her with blocking welfare and development by not granting approvals to government proposals, independently running a parallel government, and infringing upon the rights of the elected government allegedly at the behest of the BJP at the Centre. The party took up the issue with the President.

The BJP found certain actions of hers politically damaging to the party and had sought that the Union Home Minister sought her. However, Bedi justified her actions stating that she was functioning as per the rules of the administration.

