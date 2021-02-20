STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'No single party will lead the alliance of NR Congress, AIADMK and BJP in Puducherry'

The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25 is an important one as it will set the pace of development in Puducherry, Union Minister of State Meghwal said.

Published: 20th February 2021 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

MoS Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal

MoS Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: No single party will lead the alliance of NR Congress, AIADMK and BJP in Puducherry for the Assembly election and the alliance leader will be decided after the verdict.

Stating this at a press conference on Saturday, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State in Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Parliamentary Affairs along with Rajya Sabha member and National Spokesperson Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said that all the parties will work together to ensure the victory of the alliance in Puducherry. 

The BJP is confident that their alliance will form the government after the elections in May, said  Chandrasekhar.  

"All decisions will be taken by the Lieutenant Governor after the trust vote on February 22," Meghwal said twice to questions from journalists when asked if his party and their allies will come to power if the Narayanswamy government falls.

When it was pointed out that the BJP's electoral base in Puducherry has been weak so far, Meghwal said the situation has changed. Puducherry had in no way benefitted under Congress' rule for the last four and half years and the government had failed to develop the Union Territory. 

"Don't underestimate the power and appetite of the people. Just like the people of India who voted the BJP to power, the people of Puducherry have a clear idea on what their future should be," said Meghwal.

The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25 is an important one as it will set the pace of development in Puducherry, he added.  It will also give the people an insight into how Puducherry will see the development after the election, Meghwal said while letting on that the Prime Minister will inaugurate some projects and lay the foundation stone for a few more new projects too.

Meghwal said that the BJP and its allies will focus on good governance and development and deliver what is promised including employment for the needy, creation of software parks, development of industrial estates,  skill development centers, and the port under the Sagarmala project. 

The Union minister of State accused CM Narayanasamy of working only to satisfy his big bosses Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Narayanswamy's true colours came to light when he wrongly translated a complaint of an old woman, Meghwal said. If he could cheat his leader Rahul Gandhi with a wrong translation, he could cheat the people of Puducherry, the Minister observed.

