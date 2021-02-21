STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Narayanasamy govt in Puducherry reduced to minority after two more MLAs quit before floor test

The simmering differences with Congress took root when he was denied a minister's post though he was a former minister and has been an MLA since 2001.

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In yet another setback to the Congress government, an MLA of its ally the DMK resigned his MLA post, shortly after Parliamentary Secretary to Chief Minister K Lakshminarayanan tendered his resignation, plunging the V Narayanasamy government into deep crisis ahead of crucial floor test on Monday.

D Venkatesan of the DMK, elected from Thattanchavady constituency in the 2019 by-election submitted his resignation to Speaker V P Sivakolunthu stating that he is resigning his post with effect from today, February 21.

Lakshminarayanan, who has a minister earlier, handed over his resignation letter to Speaker V P Sivakozhunthu this afternoon.

With this, the strength of the DMK reduced to two and the ruling side to 12 (including the Speaker),  while the Opposition has 14 MLAs in the house comprising 27 MLAs including the three nominated MLAs who are BJP functionaries.

Lakshminarayanan is likely to join the NR Congress of N Rangasamy, which has tied up with the BJP for the polls.

The simmering differences with Congress took root when he was denied a minister’s post though he was a former minister and has been an MLA since 2001. He was pacified and he even filed the case in High Court against the appointment of nominated MLA, the then Lt Governor Kiran Bedi’s interference in day-to-day administration and infringing upon the rights of the elected government.

However, he felt deeply ignored when he was not considered for the Speaker post, which fell vacant in 2019 after the resignation of the then Speaker V Vaithilingam to contest the Lok Sabha polls. The congress gave it to a first-time MLA who joined the party just before the 2016 Assembly elections, which made it the last straw on the camel’s back. 

Ever Since then, he has been looking for political options, which finally culminated in the resignation.

