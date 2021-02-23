Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Puducherry's Karaikal region on February 28

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will pay a one-day visit to the Karaikal region of the Union territory on February 28. This will follow the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Puducherry on February 25.

Announcing this at a press conference on Tuesday, Puducherry BJP President and nominated MLA V Saminathan said that the BJP did not pull down the V Narayanasamy government in the Union territory.

Claiming that the three nominated members are not responsible for the fall of the government, Saminathan said that it is wrong on the part of Narayansamy to blame them without facing the confidence vote in the house.

The Congress government fell since it became a minority with the resignation of its own members due to its ‘anti-people’ functioning, he said, adding that the allegation of Narayanasamy that the BJP is responsible for it is wrong.

He said that neither the BJP, nor the NR Congress or AIADMK will stake claim to form the government. The BJP along with its allies will face the assembly elections, win and form the government in the Union territory, he added.