Holiday declared for all schools in Puducherry on February 25 due to PM Modi's visit
Published: 24th February 2021 07:27 PM | Last Updated: 24th February 2021 07:28 PM
PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government has declared a holiday for all schools in the region in view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25.
According to a release from the school education department, due to the traffic diversions for the visit of the Prime Minister, students will face difficulties in attending school. Hence a holiday has been declared for both government and private schools in the Union territory, stated the release.
Already, the public as well as students faced difficulties due to rehearsals by security, police and other personnel.