PM Modi to kickstart BJP's poll campaign in Puducherry on Thursday

Modi is expected to lay foundation stones for several development projects worth around Rs 3,000 crores. 

Published: 24th February 2021 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a webinar on effective implementation of Budget provisions in Defence sector, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Prime minister Narendra Modi will formally launch BJP’s election campaign in the poll-bound Puducherry with a party rally at Lawspet on Thursday.

Around one lakh people are expected to participate in the rally, where the Prime minister would unfold the vision of the NDA government in Puducherry and ensure that the Union Territory becomes Congress-free, said UT BJP president V Saminathan.

The saffron party is going full steam in its efforts to come to power with the help of its allies NR Congress and AIADMK. The party had begun poll preparation at the block, district, and state-level three months ago, said Saminathan. 

ALSO READ | Holiday declared for all schools in Puducherry on February 25 due to PM Modi's visit

Congress has been in power in Puducherry for most of the period since the first elections held in 1964. With the Congress out of power now and the opposition not staking claim to form the government, Puducherry is likely to come under the President’s Rule.

PM Modi is expected to lay foundation stones for several development projects worth around Rs 3,000 crores. 

These projects are in line with the vision of the Prime Minister for a “New India and Atmanirbhar Bharat” as they will help in changing the socio-economic landscape of the area as a result of new opportunities, according to a PIB  release.  

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Karaikal soon after Modi's rally to focus on the voters there. Karaikal is the second largest region of the UT of Puducherry.

Meanwhile, a three-minute election campaign song of the BJP was released at the venue of the rally by Nirmal Kumar Surana, Karnataka BJP vice president and election in-charge of Puducherry in presence of Rajya Sabha member Rajiv Chandrasekhar, Saminathan, and others.

