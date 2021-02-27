STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu elections: BJP begins seat-sharing talks with AIADMK; Sarath Kumar, Kamal Haasan to form third front?

Sarath Kumar added that the discussions have been held with Kamal Hassan over a possible alliance and he is expecting a positive response. 

Published: 27th February 2021 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

MNM chief and actor Kamal Hassan (L) with AISMK founder and actor Sarath Kumar (C). (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

A day after the Election Commission announced the dates of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the BJP began its seat-sharing talks with alliance partner AIADMK on Saturday.

The BJP, which is part of the AIADMK alliance in Tamil Nadu, is represented by a team led by - BJP National General Secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge CT Ravi, Union MoS Kishan Reddy, MoS VK Singh, and Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan.

Currently, the team is discussing with TN CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam at their residences. 

On the other side, All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) founder and actor Sarath Kumar met with Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief and actor Kamal Hassan to initiate alliance talks. 

Previously an AIADMK ally, Sarath Kumar on Friday announced that AISMK will contest the upcoming election with Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) headed by Perambalur MP, TR Pachamuthu. It is to be noted that IJK was part of the DMK alliance in the Lok Sabha polls.

On Saturday, IJK representatives accompanied Sarath Kumar, when he went to Kamal’s office.

“The meeting was to explore the possibility of good people with similar points of views coming together,” said Sarath Kumar after the meeting. “MNM office-bearers will speak with us. We are waiting for a good answer,” he said. It is understood that Kamal has not yet committed to the alliance.

However, he did hint the possibility of forming a third front in TN and Puducherry. “Our doors are open... We will announce the alliance soon,” said Kamal, while talking about a third front.

Speaking to the media, Sarath Kumar said, "The chief minister will be decided only after winning." 

Earlier, the Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Assembly elections for  Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry on Friday. The Tamil Nadu election is scheduled for April 6th. The results of all states and union territory elections will be known on May 2.

In TN, the two national parties will piggyback on the local players' Congress on the DMK and BJP on the AIADMK.

(With ENS inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections AIADMK BJP Seat sharing ADMK BJP alliance
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp