Tamil Nadu elections: BJP begins seat-sharing talks with AIADMK; Sarath Kumar, Kamal Haasan to form third front?

By Online Desk

A day after the Election Commission announced the dates of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the BJP began its seat-sharing talks with alliance partner AIADMK on Saturday.

The BJP, which is part of the AIADMK alliance in Tamil Nadu, is represented by a team led by - BJP National General Secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge CT Ravi, Union MoS Kishan Reddy, MoS VK Singh, and Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan.

Currently, the team is discussing with TN CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam at their residences.

On the other side, All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) founder and actor Sarath Kumar met with Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief and actor Kamal Hassan to initiate alliance talks.

Previously an AIADMK ally, Sarath Kumar on Friday announced that AISMK will contest the upcoming election with Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) headed by Perambalur MP, TR Pachamuthu. It is to be noted that IJK was part of the DMK alliance in the Lok Sabha polls.

On Saturday, IJK representatives accompanied Sarath Kumar, when he went to Kamal’s office.

“The meeting was to explore the possibility of good people with similar points of views coming together,” said Sarath Kumar after the meeting. “MNM office-bearers will speak with us. We are waiting for a good answer,” he said. It is understood that Kamal has not yet committed to the alliance.

However, he did hint the possibility of forming a third front in TN and Puducherry. “Our doors are open... We will announce the alliance soon,” said Kamal, while talking about a third front.

Speaking to the media, Sarath Kumar said, "The chief minister will be decided only after winning."

Earlier, the Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Assembly elections for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry on Friday. The Tamil Nadu election is scheduled for April 6th. The results of all states and union territory elections will be known on May 2.

In TN, the two national parties will piggyback on the local players' Congress on the DMK and BJP on the AIADMK.

