BJP VP T Vikraman appointed Nominated MLA to Puducherry Legislative Assembly

Published: 29th January 2021 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry BJP vice-president T Vikraman

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry BJP vice-president T Vikraman, has been appointed as a nominated member to the territorial assembly by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday.

Following the demise of nominated MLA KG Shankar on January 17, the post fell vacant. 

The union home ministry had appointed V Saminathan, S Selvaganapathy and KG Shankar as nominated members of the Puducherry assembly two years back.

Govind Mohan, Additional Secretary, Government of India in a notification on Friday said that in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 3 of the Government of Union Territories Act 1963, the central government nominates  T Vikraman to be a member of the  Legislative Assembly of the union territory of Puducherry.  

With this, the strength of the BJP would rise to three. The ruling Congress has 12 members, DMK has two and independent one, while the opposition NR Congress has seven, AIADMK four and BJP three.
 

