It's official: Former IPS officer Annamalai Kuppusamy is new chief of Tamil Nadu BJP

T Muruganandham

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It's official. Former IPS officer Annamalai Kuppusamy, 38, is the new president of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit. He is the youngest person to take over the reins of the BJP’s state unit. The party high command has decided to infuse young blood into the state unit which has recently opened its account in the Assembly after a very long time.

Two months ago, Annamalai was defeated in the Aravakurichi Assembly constituency by the DMK candidate R Elango by a margin of 24,816 votes.

Annamalai joined the BJP on August 25 last year in New Delhi, ahead of the Assembly elections. Within five days of his joining, he was made one of the vice presidents of the state unit.

Annamalai is a motivational speaker who is able to give quick answers in lucid Tamil, English and Kannada. He is the founder of 'We, The Leaders Foundation'. He served as an IPS officer in Karnataka and was hailed as 'Singam' (lion) due to his straightforward way of functioning in various parts of that state. He quit the post in May 2019 and after a year, joined the BJP.

Born in a farmer's family in Karur on June 4, 1984, he joined as an IPS officer in 2011 and served in various locations mostly in Karnataka for eight years.