Private hospitals need oxygen infrastructure to get permit, says Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian

Meanwhile, the Health Minister has also appealed to all private hospitals to actively participate in the Covid vaccination drive.

Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Health Department has decided to hereafter provide permits to private hospitals with over 100 beds only if they have oxygen infrastructure, said Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday. After inaugurating two oxygen generators at Kauvery Hospital, Subramanian said, “It is necessary that all private hospitals that have over 100-bed capacity, develop oxygen generating infrastructure.

Not just during during the pandemic, medical oxygen should be always available.” Recalling how private hospitals were scrimmaging for oxygen supply during the second wave, the Minister added, “There was an oxygen crisis in private as well as government hospitals two months ago. Several private hospitals wanted to shift patients to government hospitals due to the shortage.”

On May 7, the State’s oxygen storage capacity per day was 230 metric tonnes (MT). Around May 15, the daily requirement of oxygen capacity in the State increased to over 450 MT. With subsequent efforts, Tamil Nadu has now touched a storage capacity of 900 MT.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister has also appealed to all private hospitals to actively participate in the Covid vaccination drive. “Though the private hospitals were allotted 25 per cent of the vaccine doses, they are buying bought less supply to avoid expenses. Vails are ready for supply to private hospitals, but there is a shortage of supply for the government,” he added. Earlier in the day, Subramanian took part in a 21-km marathon, and a World Population Day event at DMS.

