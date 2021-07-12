TN all-party meeting urges Centre not to allow Karnataka to build new dam at Mekedatu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The meeting of all legislature parties in the state chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday condemned the Karnataka government's continued efforts to construct a new dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu and urged the Union government not to permit it.

An all-party delegation will visit New Delhi soon to convey the united opposition of the people of the state to the Union government. The meeting also decided to continue all legal and other steps including the petitions filed by the state government before the Supreme Court in this regard.

One of the three resolutions adopted at the meeting said the Mekedatu project is an attempt to violate the verdict of the Supreme Court and poses a challenge to the Constitution of India. Stating that this dam would affect the farmers of Tamil Nadu, the resolution said the Union Ministries concerned should not clear approvals for this project.

Another resolution said all political parties in Tamil Nadu would extend their full cooperation and support to the state government in preventing the construction of a new dam at Mekedatu.