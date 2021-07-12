STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN all-party meeting urges Centre not to allow Karnataka to build new dam at Mekedatu

One of the three resolutions adopted at the meeting said the Mekedatu project is an attempt to violate the verdict of the Supreme Court and poses a challenge to the Constitution of India

Published: 12th July 2021 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin leaves after chairing the all-party meeting in Chennai on Monday (Express Photo | P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The meeting of all legislature parties in the state chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday condemned the Karnataka government's continued efforts to construct a new dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu and urged the Union government not to permit it.

An all-party delegation will visit New Delhi soon to convey the united opposition of the people of the state to the Union government. The meeting also decided to continue all legal and other steps including the petitions filed by the state government before the Supreme Court in this regard.

ALSO READ: Damned again: Karnataka, TN slug it out over Mekedatu project

One of the three resolutions adopted at the meeting said the Mekedatu project is an attempt to violate the verdict of the Supreme Court and poses a challenge to the Constitution of India. Stating that this dam would affect the farmers of Tamil Nadu, the resolution said the Union Ministries concerned should not clear approvals for this project.

Another resolution said all political parties in Tamil Nadu would extend their full cooperation and support to the state government in preventing the construction of a new dam at Mekedatu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mekedatu cauvery MK Stalin
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp