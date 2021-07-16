Chicken price set to skyrocket with rising input cost; farmers left in lurch

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Price of chicken, considered to be a key protein source, is set to rise following a sharp increase in input cost. The price of soya extract (oil cake) has increased to Rs 75 per kilogram from Rs 35 in six months, leaving poultry farmers worried. Also, the price of maize has increased from Rs 14 per kilogram to Rs 21 per kilogram. Since soya extract and maize are the main constituents of poultry feed, poultry farm owners in Palladam are deeply concerned.

Speaking to TNIE, Broiler Coordination Committee secretary K Chinnasami said, "Soya extract comes from Maharashtra, northern Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh through trains. An average of 1,000 tonnes of soya extract is consumed by broiler farms every day. But, there is a huge shortage of soya extract in these regions. Initially, we thought it was temporary, but a few traders began to hoard and as a result, the prices have almost doubled."

He added, “We fear the price may touch Rs 80 per kilogram which will hit the industry hard. Currently, the production cost for broiler chicken is Rs 78 per kilo and there is a possibility that it would touch Rs 100 per kilogram. If this happens, retail price of broiler chicken would touch Rs 200 per kilo from the present price of Rs 130 per kilogram."