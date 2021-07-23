AIADMK to hold protests on July 28 condemning DMK govt's 'lethargic' attitude on key issues

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: Two-and-a-half months after the DMK government assumed office, the principal opposition in the state, the AIADMK, on Friday launched its first political salvo against the ruling party announced a statewide protest on July 28 to condemn the 'lethargic' attitude of the DMK government on vital issues and demand early fulfilment of its key electoral promises.

The AIADMK top brass -- Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam -- directed the party cadre from village panchayats to municipal corporations to raise slogans to attract the attention of the state government by standing in front of their houses on July 28.

Incidentally, the announcement about the statewide protest came a day after the DVAC raided the residence and 20 other places linked to former Transport Minister MR Vijaya Bhaskar. The AIADMK condemned the raids as a fallout of political animosity.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, in a joint statement here, recalled that DMK president MK Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi Stalin and his sister Kanimozhi gave a false promise to the people during the campaign for the Assembly elections that they would scrap the NEET immediately after coming to the power. The people, believing their words, voted the DMK to power on a thin margin of votes. But now, the date for NEET has been announced. Thus, the DMK has committed a big betrayal of the people of Tamil Nadu and its students.

Both AIADMK leaders said the prices of construction materials and essential commodities have gone up manifold, thus causing immeasurable hardships to the people of Tamil Nadu who have lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic. "The state government should take immediate steps to alleviate the plight of the people," they added.

The DMK, which promised to bring down the prices of petrol and diesel and provide Rs 100 as subsidy per cooking gas cylinder immediately after coming to power, has been silent on these promises. The DMK government has failed to fulfil none of the promises given to farmers so far and the state has been facing power cuts every day.

"Now, the DMK government has taken up a cheap political tool - foisting cases against AIADMK functionaries hoping that they can annihilate the party. These expectations will remain a mirage since the AIADMK has faced such oppressive measures in the past too," Palaniswami and Panneerselvam added.