EPS warns govt against reviving lottery business in TN

“If sale of lottery tickets is revived, the government will face massive protest from people. It should look for other appropriate means to increase its revenue.

Published: 25th July 2021 05:23 AM

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

TN Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday warned the DMK government against reviving the lottery business in Tamil Nadu, which was banned by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2003.

“If sale of lottery tickets is revived, the government will face massive protest from people. It should look for other appropriate means to increase its revenue. The lottery business was introduced decades ago for a noble cause, but former chief minister M Karunanidhi allowed private players into the trade, and this defeated the purpose of beginning the sales in the first place,” he added. 

Palaniswami also noted that many people had committed suicide after losing money buying private lottery tickets. “In this situation, Jayalalithaa in January 2003, took a policy decision to ban lottery business,” he further said.

Purohit, Stalin hail Mirabai Chanu
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and CM MK Stalin congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for winning the first Olympic silver medal for India in the Tokyo Olympics, on Saturday. “Her achievement will inspire and motivate many sports persons from India to perform their best and receive many more medals and laurels for our country,” the Governor said. Noting that it was a sparkling start for India on the very first day of the Olympics, Stalin tweeted, “My heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu who has won the first silver medal in weightlifting.”
 

