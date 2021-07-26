EPS, OPS meet PM Modi, raise vaccine shortage, Mekedatu but dodge question on Sasikala

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his chamber in the Parliament complex and raised key issues relating to Tamil Nadu including vaccine shortage, Mekedatu dam, Godavari-Cauvery linking project etc.

Palaniswami, however, skipped a question on VK Sasikala's opinion that the AIADMK needs a single leadership now. Panneerselvam too did not say anything on this.

Asked whether they have plans to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others, Palaniswami said, "Till now, we don't have such plans. If we get a chance, we will meet."

Palaniswami, along with Panneerselvam, told reporters after meeting the Prime Minister, "We thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for campaigning in support of the AIADMK-led alliance in the Assembly elections and raised some issues relating to Tamil Nadu."

“If the Mekedatu dam is built, delta districts in Tamil Nadu would become a desert. Besides, 16 districts that depend on the Cauvery as their drinking water resource would be affected if the dam is built. So, we have urged the Prime Minister that the Centre should not in any way help Karnataka in building this dam. Since Tamil Nadu has been a water-deficit state, the Godavari-Cauvery linking project should be implemented expeditiously,” Palaniswami said.

The AIADMK leader said there were reports that the Centre had not been providing sufficient numbers of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Tamil Nadu. If this charge is true, then the Centre should supply adequate vaccine doses to the state.

They also brought to the notice of the Prime Minister the frequent arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Lankan Navy and the refusal to release their boats. They sought the intervention of the Prime Minister in getting back the boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen by holding talks with the neighbouring country.

The previous AIADMK government had recommended many national highway projects and the Centre had also permitted them. These road projects should be implemented expeditiously by allotting funds, they said.

Asked whether the exodus of many former ministers and functionaries to other political parties after the Assembly elections was due to the present AIADMK leadership, Palaniswami said, "Those who did not get an opportunity to contest the elections moved away from the party. No worker in the AIADMK is disgruntled. The alliance won in 75 seats. How could it be possible if the workers were in a disgruntled mood? The AIADMK is in good shape."

Responding to a question, Palaniswami said, "Just three months have passed since the DMK government assumed office. We discussed schemes related to Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK, whether in power or out of power, will continue to work for the welfare of the people of the state."

On the DMK government's denial of his allegation that the lottery business would be revived in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said, "The government said I had issued a statement on lottery business. I issued a statement based on the information I got. If the government says lottery business won't be revised, it is good."