Tamil Nadu receives 4 lakh additional COVID-19 vaccine doses from Centre

Health officials said they would need a regular supply as with the ongoing demand, the newly arrived doses may not last for very long

Published: 26th July 2021 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 07:48 PM

Pregnant women getting vaccinated at Egmore Children’s Hospital in Chennai | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Monday received an additional four lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses from the Union government. This is expected to keep the drive going for a few more days in the state.

Health officials said they would need a regular supply as with the ongoing demand, the newly arrived doses may not last for very long. "The Union government has been sending vaccines in the past days but we would require more batches of vaccines as per the demand," an official said.

The vaccines were received by Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan at the DPH campus. In the past ten days, TN has been vaccinating an average of more than one lakh persons but many people were still turned away as the demand is higher than the supply.

"We have been reducing the number of camps and concentrating it where there is demand. Still, the queues in PHCs are very long and we are not able to vaccinate all the people who arrive," said a corporation official, highlighting that the supply could be higher as the city's vaccination capacity too is increasing.

