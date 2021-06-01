End to lockdown lies in hands of people, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stating that there is no other way to contain coronavirus fully except by enforcing complete lockdown, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that it cannot be extended for a longer time.

"The livelihood of a section of people has been affected by this complete lockdown and this cannot be extended for a longer time. Indeed, we need to put a full stop to this. But that possibility lies in the hands of the people," Stalin said.

"Only if the people fully adhere to the guidelines of the government, the spread of this infection can end. The infection can be arrested only if we break the chain of speed," the Chief Minister said in his appeal in the form of a video.

Stating that the complete lockdown has started yielding results, the Chief Minister said new cases in Chennai which were around 7,000 per day have come down to 2,000 now and within a few days, it could be contained fully. In the western zone including Coimbatore, the infection was high during the last week but it started coming down for the past two days.

"So, there is no other way out to contain this infection except complete lockdown. Everyone should understand that. Government has made arrangements to ensure supply of vegetables, groceries. Ration shops are also working. Soon, Corona relief kits will be given to rice cardholders,” he added.

Explaining the quick steps taken by the government to set right the shortage of beds and medical oxygen, Stalin said, "Now, beds are vacant in many hospitals. Per day, three lakh people are being vaccinated and no other state in the country vaccinates at such a speed. Similarly, around 1.70 lakh samples are being tested per day. No other State performs such a large number of tests per day."

Referring to his visit to Covid ward in Coimbatore ESI hospital, Stalin said, "Many have commended my visit to Corona ward while a few have chided me for doing so advising that I have to protect myself against this infection. I have given myself to protect the people of Tamil Nadu."

The Chief Minister further said: "This is what I wish to say to those who got tensed at my visit to Corona ward. Everyone should get this precautionary feeling that we have to contain this infection. We are facing the second wave of this infection as we have failed to put a full stop to the first wave. We have to come out of the present crisis to implement many welfare schemes in various departments."

