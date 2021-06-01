STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN to suspend COVID-19 vaccination till June 5 due to shortage of jabs: Health Minister

Addressing reporters at the Chengalpettu Government Hospital, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the vaccines will be exhausted by Tuesday evening

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will be suspending its COVID-19 vaccination drive till June 5 due to a dire shortage of vaccines.

Addressing reporters at the Chengalpettu Government Hospital, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the vaccines will be exhausted by Tuesday evening and the programme will be suspended till June 5.

“From June 6, we expect to receive 42 lakh doses in different phases. It will be distributed to all districts accordingly,” he said.

He said that the state was expecting 1.75 lakh doses from the Centre by May end but they did not arrive as expected on time.

“We are discussing with the Centre in this regard. Our MP TR Baalu was also asked by the CM to camp in Delhi to discuss with central officials regarding this,” he said.

Responding to questions on allegations by Opposition members that there is a bias in vaccine distribution, the minister said there was no bias and urged the BJP Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan to request the Centre to get vaccines for Tamil Nadu.

The minister also appreciated people for coming forward to take vaccines. “People are coming forward to take vaccines in good numbers but unfortunately we do not have vaccines. There is no need for people to wait in queues when there is no vaccine,” he said.

