STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Puducherry, officials gearing up for third wave

The Puducherry health dept is taking every effort to tackle the next wave if and when it arrives, said the Health Secy. A COVID ward is being prepared especially for children at IGMCRI, he said.

Published: 03rd June 2021 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry LG Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan launching Covid-free villages programme at a temple in Vaithikuppam fishing village along with Protem Speaker K Lakshminarayanan (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Although the second wave of COVID-19 has seen a lot of deaths in Puducherry, with 864 in the month of May alone, cases have been steadily declining here.

The health department is now getting ready for the third wave, said Health Secretary T Arun in a statement. Constant warnings from experts suggest that the third wave could be merciless to the unvaccinated and children are at risk as there’s no approved vaccine for them yet. Several vaccines including India’s Bharath Biotech's Covaxin for inoculating children are on trial with the hope that they will be ready on time.

ALSO READ: More than 70 percent of COVID cases caused by Delta strain in Puducherry, 19 percent by Alpha

The Puducherry health department is taking every effort to tackle the next wave if and when it arrives, said Arun. A COVID-19 ward is being prepared especially for children at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI), he said.

The opening up of five oxygen plants is expected to help Puducherry be self-sufficient in meeting its oxygen demand. Besides the major hospitals, oxygen bed facilities have been made in rural areas with the assistance of MLAs. While 40 beds have been established in the Community Health Centre, Karikalampakkam with the establishment of the PSA oxygen plant, 25 beds have been established in Bahour by MLA R Senthil Kumar and 30 in Kalapet by MLA PML Kalyanasundaram. With the availability of oxygen concentrators, Covid patients with mild infections could be given oxygen at these places, besides other treatment facilities and food, he said. 

Covid care facilities have been enhanced substantially in IGMCRI and JIPMER. Besides, Covid treatment facilities have been introduced at Government General Hospital, Mahatma Gandhi Dental College and Chest Diseases Hospital at Gorimedu in the government sector. Additionally, private medical colleges are also extending Covid care.

The number of reported active COVID-19 cases in Puducherry is now on the decline and the gap between recoveries and daily cases continues to widen in favour of recoveries. Though the nightmarish second wave seems to be ebbing, the scars of it won't be easily erased.

“The lessons learnt in the second wave are extensive and several strategies helped us,” he said, adding that the first and foremost is public cooperation which is of paramount importance, while another is the mantra that Puducherry health department used religiously -- 'Testing, Tracing and Treatment'.

Another significant strategy is that instead of making patient go to hospital seeking treatment, hospital teams are visiting patients at home and evaluating them. This has helped in keeping the spread of the virus in check, he said. The effortless coordination between this team and the COVID war room and 104 helpline kept confusion at bay. The next step should be decentralizing hospital beds and making several peripheral Covid Care centres, he said.

Above all the most important is that 100% vaccination would only be the way forward, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp