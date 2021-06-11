Lockdown in TN extended till June 21; Tasmac shops, salons to open in 27 districts soon

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday extended the lockdown period by one more week till June 21 with more relaxations starting June 14. For 11 of the 38 districts in the state, where the Covid 19 caseloads are still high, fewer relaxations are granted.

In the rest of the 27 districts, including Chennai, the relaxations include the reopening of the TASMAC liquor shops. These are in addition to the already permitted activities.

The additional activities permitted from June 14 for the 27 districts which are faring better in controlling the COVID-19 spread are:

1. TASMAC Shops can function between 10 a.m and 5 p.m

2. Beauty parlours, salons, spas can function with 50 percent of customers between 6 a.m and 5 p.m

3. Government parks and those under the control of local bodies will be opened for 6 a.m and 9 a.m only for walking exercise

4. Shops repairing agricultural equipment, pump sets, can function between 9 a.m and 5 p.m

5. Shops selling and repairing spectacles can function between 9 a.m and 2 p.m

6. Pottery and handicraft units can do sales between 6 a.m and 5 p.m

7. Shops repairing mixie, grinder, television sets, and other household utensils can function between 9 a.m and 2 p.m

8. Shops selling and servicing mobile phones and their accessories can function between 9 a.m and 2 p.m

9. Shops selling construction materials can be opened between 9 a.m and 2 p.m

10. Administrative works relating to the admission of students will be allowed in schools, colleges, and university

11. Export companies that already have been allowed, will be permitted to function with a 50 percent workforce

12. Now, other industries will also be allowed to function with 33 per cent workforce.

13. From June 14, workers of factories can reach their working places by two-wheelers with e-registration and by showing the identity cards given by their factories.

14. In Information Technology and IT-enabled service companies, 20 percent of the workforce or a minimum of 10 persons will be allowed to

work.

15. Housing Finance Corporations (HFCs) and Non-Banking Financial Corporations (NBFCs) and all insurance companies will be allowed to function with 33 percent workforce.

The 27 districts are Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Theni, Tiruvallur, Thoothukudi, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Thirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Villupuram and Virudhunagar.

The additional activities permitted from June 14 for the rest of the 11 districts are:

1. Housekeeping services will be allowed with e-Registration in private security service organisations and offices, houses, and multi-story residential quarters.

2. Electricians, Plumbers, Motor technicians, computer technicians, carpenters, and other self-employed persons can work between 9 a.m and 5 p.m with e-Registration.

3. Shops repairing bicycles and two-wheelers can function between 9 a.m and 2 p.m.

4. Call taxis, auto-rickshaws will be allowed to operate.

5. Shops repairing agricultural equipment, pump sets, can function between 9 a.m and 2 p.m

6. Shops selling and servicing spectacles can function between 9 a.m and 2 p.m

7. Pottery and handicraft units can sell their products between 6 a.m and 5 p.m

8. Export companies and units which provide input materials to them can function with 25 percent workforce.

These 11 districts are Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai.