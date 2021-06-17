Sasikala interacts with AIADMK workers in Edappadi even as EPS adopts resolution against her

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the AIADMK meeting at Omalur held in the presence of party joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami passed a resolution against VK Sasikala on Thursday, she spoke to three functionaries in the former CM's native constituency Edappadi and asserted that she would be coming back to active politics very soon. During her interaction, Sasikala spoke about late leader MG Ramachandran and the need for a mature way of handling party affairs.

During her conversion with Suresh, a functionary from Edappadi, there were complaints about Palaniswami and his way of functioning. He said the one-and-a-half crore AIADMK cadre are ready to line up behind her. “We in Edappadi are eagerly awaiting your visit here,” he added.

Responding, Sasikala said, "I have been getting a lot of letters from functionaries there including wedding invitations and I have been sending replies to them."

“Decades ago, we took everyone along. We did not discriminate between functionaries of the Janaki faction or the Jayalalithaa faction. I was very young at that time. But I attained that maturity to take everyone along, including those who criticised us, after the demise of Thalaivar (MG Ramachandran). This kind of maturity will come to those who have faced such situations. I faced such situations in the past,” Sasikala added.

Sasikala also said, “In our party, we don't discriminate on caste lines. But now, they (EPS,OPS) give room for such reports. We have to give posts to functionaries from all communities. If anyone at the top behaves in a high-handed way, they cannot continue as leaders and the party cadre will not accept that.”