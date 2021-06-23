STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK govt won’t ignore Coimbatore, reiterates Chief Minister MK Stalin

The Chief Minister was responding to BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran who charged that Coimbatore, also known as the Manchester of South India, has been ignored with regard to the Metro Rail Project

Published: 23rd June 2021 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday reiterated that his government would not ignore Coimbatore but work vigorously for the people of the district.

The Chief Minister was responding to BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran who charged that Coimbatore, also known as the Manchester of South India, has been ignored with regard to the Metro Rail Project. This was perhaps because the AIADMK-led alliance registered a massive win in Coimbatore district, he charged.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin sticks to his 'Ondriyam' guns, says he will continue to use term

Intervening, the Chief Minister said, “I am ready to respond if the member gives details about how Coimbatore has been ignored. During my recent meeting with the Prime Minister, I demanded an AIIMS hospital for Coimbatore. Already, I have said that the DMK government would perform in a way which would be hailed by those who voted for it, while those who didn't vote for it would wonder about their failure to do so. Our government will never ignore Coimbatore. Indeed, we will ponder over why people in Coimbatore still hesitate to accept the DMK and accordingly work more vigorously for them.”

Former minister SP Velumani said during his tenure, former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced the Metro Rail project for Coimbatore under Rule 110. So the present government should take forward this project for Coimbatore since preliminary work had already been started.

