STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin sticks to his 'Ondriyam' guns, says he will continue to use term

"No one needs to get frightened by the word Ondriyam. We use this word as it implies federalism. So we will continue to use it," the Chief Minister said responding to Nainar Nagenthran

Published: 23rd June 2021 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday witnessed a short debate on the use of the term ‘Union government’ instead of 'central government' by DMK leaders. Responding to BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran who raised the issue, Chief Minister MK Stalin said there was nothing wrong in the usage since the word 'Ondriyam' (Union) implied federalism and asserted that the DMK would continue to use it.

"No one needs to get frightened by the word Ondriyam. We use this word as it implies federalism. So we will continue to use it," the Chief Minister said responding to Nainar Nagenthran who criticised the DMK's new found interest in using the term 'Ondriya arasu' (Union government) instead of the term for ‘central government’.

ALSO READ: Will NEET take place in TN this year? AIADMK wants Stalin govt to clarify

“A few feel that using the term 'Union government' is a social crime. That is totally wrong. We say what is said in the Constitution of India. The first sentence of the Constitution says - India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States. So, we are using what is used in the Constitution,” Stalin explained.

Nainar Nagenthran said the Chief Minister should explain why this new usage has been reiterated now and the ulterior motive behind it. This has created a suspicion among the people whether the present government has some other motive for using it, he added.

Referring to the contention of Nagenthran that present day DMK leaders have 'invented' something new which even their late leaders Arignar Anna (CN Annadurai) and M Karunanidhi did not use, Stalin said, "Decades ago, the election manifesto of the DMK used the phrase Union of India. Further, Anna, speaking in the Rajya Sabha on January 25, 1963 explained this in his speech: "What is it that we mean by sovereignty? The Preamble to the Constitution says that political sovereignty rests with the people. The legal sovereignty is divided between the Federal Union and the constituent units."

The Chief Minister also recalled that freedom fighter MP Sivagnanam had used the word 'samashti' (federal) while late leader Rajaji spoke against piling up of powers with the Union government and about ushering in true federalism.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Nainar Nagenthran Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp