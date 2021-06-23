Viewers who paid PUBG gamer Madan through Superchat file complaints, cops say not financial fraud

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after the arrest of gamer Madhan Kumar Manikkam, several viewers of his YouTube channel/s have filed complaints seeking the return of the money they had sent through Superchat and Superstickers.

Superchat is another option available with YouTube content creators to monetise their channel and engage audiences during live streaming of videos.

The tool lets viewers pay to highlight their comments for a particular duration. The more the money, the longer the comment would be pinned (highlighted). Superchats may also be used by viewers to pull users to their YouTube channels for promotion.

An official with the Central Crime Branch (cyber cell) told The New Indian Express that the wing has received around 50 complaints.

The official, however, said that this cannot be construed as financial fraud.

According to his old videos, uploaded by other YouTube channels, Madan is said to have received thousands of rupees through Superchat as an encouragement for his performance in online games.